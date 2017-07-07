The Second Day of April premieres in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The premiere of The Second Day of April film, a part of Common Genocide series, took place on July 6.



The film presents documented data on the violence that Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed against the peaceful population of Artsakh in April 2016. The film refers in particular to the two children, injured by shelling of the area near Nerkin Chartar village school, testimony of the eyewitnesses, and memories of mother and brother of Vaghinak, the 11-year-old boy killed by the school area shelling.



Co-author of the film Marina Grigoryan told the press that the killing of Vaghinak in the first day of the April war and the recent death of an Azeri baby are results of Aliyev’s policy.



“Personal and political objectives matter to the Aliyev regime more than lives of the people, even children,” Marina Grigoryan said.



The other co-author of the film Larisa Alaverdyan drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan studied the school area via UAVs for several days before shelling it.



According to Ms Alaverdyan, it’s necessary to bring the facts of Azerbaijan’s crimes to the international community’s attention in all possible ways, which is the aim of their film.



The film was made by Public Relations and Information Center of Staff of the Armenian President state non-commercial organization and released in five languages: Armenian, Russian, English, French, and Turkish.