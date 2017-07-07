EU supports Armenia’s energy independence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said today that the EU wants to assist Armenia in energy independence.

Ambassador Switalski made that statement at the opening of the first solar power-supported bus stop in Yerevan.



Now people can charge their phones and other digital equipment with solar power for free at two bus stops at Moskovyan St and Baghramyan St.



“We want to help Armenians get cleaner and cheaper energy. Use of solar energy is very favorable for Armenia, as the country has many sunny days. Many believe such technologies are only available in rich countries, but we’re trying to show that is not true,” Piotr Switalski stated.



The Ambassador also told that the solar panels at the mentioned bus stops will remain there for a year and will be given to schools or kindergartens afterwards. According to him, it’s unclear yet if the project will be continuous.