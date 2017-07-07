The Black Sea Silk Road: working together to break down borders

Imagine a 3,000km tourist route stretching from Thessaloniki in Greece to Meghri in Armenia, following in the path of ancient merchants from the shores of the Aegean, along the coast of the Black Sea, all the way to the southernmost point of Armenia. This is the vision of the Black Sea Silk Road Corridor project (BSSRC), an EU-funded cross-border cooperation project that brings together four countries – Greece, Turkey, Georgia and Armenia – in a common initiative to promote tourism, travel and shared culture.



The project kicked off on 16 July 2013 at Noravank monastery in Vayots Dzor marz, Armenia. It is financed by the EU Black Sea Basin Joint Operational Programme, with an EU input of almost €680 000. Along the 3,000km route from Thessaloniki to Meghri, the initiative supports the development of 173 communities along the way, 43 of them in Armenia. As well as concrete support and development on the ground, the project has also created a virtual tourist route and a business inquiry line, available on smartphones and tablets, and helping tourists in their quest to follow the road of the ancient merchants.







As part of the project, 192 historic-cultural sites were marked with information panels, and support was given and expertise shared with local tourist operators; a web portal and 5 smart phone apps were also created, highlighting sites on the trail, with GPS navigation, interactive maps, multi-language, and multi-media presentations of each site on the trail, all fully integrated with the most popular social networks.



Fully integrated into the portal and apps is the Business Directory, a comprehensive listing of tourism service providers at each site. The Directory contributes to the sustainable development of rural communities by putting visitors in touch with locals, improving income and empowering local communities to develop attractions and venues for future visitors, including sustainable, eco-friendly activities and improvements.



