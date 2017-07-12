Armenia to join Creative Europe in 2018

Yerevan/Mediamax/. It appears that Armenia will join the Creative Europe programme in 2018.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski stated today that the talks on membership in the programme were close to completion.



“Armenia will strengthen ties with the European Union by joining the programme. The benefits of the programme will be tangible not only for Armenian artists, but for regular citizens as well,” Piotr Switalski told the press.



Deputy Minister of Culture of Armenia Nerses Ter-Vardanyan noted that the decision to join the Creative Europe programme was conditioned by the public demand among other factors.



“The programme enables to join other international projects and will become a reason to create new ones,” Nerses Ter-Vardanyan remarked.



Сertain members of the Eastern Partnership already joined Creative Europe, such as Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. The total 2014-2020 programme budget for EU and EaP states is EUR 1,46bn. Armenia has to pay a membership fee of EUR 50,000 to join Creative Europe.