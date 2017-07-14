Armenian President sends congratulations on French National Day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the French Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the French National Day.

Serzh Sargsyan stressed that France is a close friend for Armenian people and a reliable, good partner for Armenia. The President assured that Armenia will carry on the efforts in the continuous strengthening of bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.



President Sargsyan and French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier discussed diverse Armenian-French ties and attached importance to close collaboration within the upcoming Francophonie Summit in Armenia.



Serzh Sargsyan also addressed a congratulatory letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron.



“The friendship, built throughout centuries, and the privileged relationship between Armenia and France of today, as well as political dialogue on high level and mutual respect create a stable foundation for further comprehensive development and deepening of Armenian-French collaboration.



Armenia attaches great importance to France’s joint efforts with Russia and USA in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at establishment of peace and stability in our region.



I would like to share my appreciation for France for the support in rapprochement between Armenia and the European family, and for the close cooperation between our countries on global arena, including the framework of the International Organization of La Francophonie,” reads the letter of Armenian President.



You can also read Mediamax’s exclusive interview with French Ambassador Jean-Francois Charpentier.