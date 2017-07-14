“Lydian makes serious investments,” Armenian President said

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that “Lydian International makes serious investments in mining sector, which sets a great example of successful cooperation in Armenia.”
President Sargsyan said this at the meeting on issues of Armenian-American cooperation agenda.
“Today over 800 companies operate on American capital in Armenia. Our successful cooperation with Contour Global is a great example for other energy companies. Lydian International makes serious investments in mining sector, yet another successful cooperation. We started collaborating with IT companies long ago, and we really appreciate what we have achieved in this sector, but there is still huge potential to develop,” Serzh Sargsyan said.
