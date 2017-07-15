EU representatives visit Tumo center

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Lawrence Meredith, Director of Neighbourhood East in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), visited Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
Member of Board of Trustees at Tumo Center Pegor Papazyan accompanied the tour, organized for Lawrence Meredith’s delegation, which involved Director of Resources Directorate of European Commission Mark Johnston, Head of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit of Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Vassilis Maragos.
The delegation also visited the studio of “Tales of Neto” anti-corruption game and comics, initiated jointly by the European Union and Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
