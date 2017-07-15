Third stage of Ari Tun summed up

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The closing ceremony of the third stage of Armenian Ministry of Diaspora’s Ari Tun (Come Home) program took place in Aghavnadzor camp.

Deputy Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan addressed the participants:



“You are our future. Keep and protect our country, our language and traditions. I hope you had happy and saturated days here and strengthened your bonds with homeland. You will become ambassadors of Armenia for diaspora, when you return home. I encourage you to keep in touch with each other, create a network, involve other friends and be united together.”



The third stage of Ari Tun involved 172 Armenian boys and girls from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, USA, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Czech Republic and Sweden.