TaTever ropeway sets a new record

Yerevan/Mediamax/. TaTever ropeway received 1371 visitors on July 16.

This is a record number in operation history of the ropeway, TaTever management told Mediamax.



The last record was set on July 20 of 2014, when the ropeway had 1321 visitors.



TaTever operates since October of 2010; it was constructed within the frames of Tatev Revival project of Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.



TaTever was registered in Guinness World Records as the longest reversible ropeway, constructed in the shortest period of time (10 months).



Travelers can order services of TaTever ropeway online.