TaTever ropeway sets a new record

Yerevan/Mediamax/. TaTever ropeway received 1371 visitors on July 16.
This is a record number in operation history of the ropeway, TaTever management told Mediamax.
The last record was set on July 20 of 2014, when the ropeway had 1321 visitors.
TaTever operates since October of 2010; it was constructed within the frames of Tatev Revival project of Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.
TaTever was registered in Guinness World Records as the longest reversible ropeway, constructed in the shortest period of time (10 months).
Travelers can order services of TaTever ropeway online.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.