Armenia and Georgia to strengthen cross-border disaster response

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held a discussion with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mgebrishvil on deepening collaboration between the two countries in emergency situations management and the possibility of joint response to disasters.

Giorgi Mgebrishvil introduced Davit Tonoyan to the Georgian Internal Affairs Ministry’s activity in civil defense and emergency situations, in particular, modernization of the disaster management agency and five-year development program.



Upon presenting the Armenian side’s vision for development of Armenian-Georgian cooperation in emergency situations, Davit Tonoyan expressed his confidence that collaboration and joint response to disasters will become stronger and more efficient.



Davit Tonoyan also noted they agreed to strengthen Armenian-Georgian cross-border response to natural and man-made disasters under the auspices of several international agencies.