STANDART, the Triennial of Contemporary Art in Armenia is launched

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Arts Council (AAC) launched today the first edition of STANDART, the Triennial of Contemporary Art in Armenia, in special partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, ART for The World, The Embassy of Switzerland, Armenia Art Foundation and other private partners and supporters.

The Triennial will be held in Armenia from July to December 2017.



STANDART, the Triennial of Contemporary Art, is a periodic exhibition which will develop specific itineraries throughout Armenia based on the particular theme of the given exhibition.



The name of the Triennial is inspired by the avant-garde Armenian magazine Standard, published in 1924. STANDART highlights the rich cultural and historical context of Armenia. Through its itinerant character it involves wider and diverse communities and creates opportunities for dialogue and interactive relationship between artists, writers, curators, scientists, local communities, and visitors.



1ST PART: OPENINGS ON JULY 20-22, 2017

2ND PART: OPENINGS SEPTEMBER 12-13 -14, 2017

FROM JULY TO DECEMBER 2017