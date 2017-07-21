Serzh Sargsyan: “Every startup’s success gets us closer to our goal”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today it is time to have a strategic review of the efforts and programs of Luys Foundation.

“Our country has great need for certain specialists. For instance, Armenia needs more than 10,000 web developers and engineers now. We don’t have the resource and we must allocate Luys Foundation’s capacities to preparing necessary experts within the republic. I am certain the foundation staff and my assistants will make the review, which will prove again that Luys Foundation will continue and expand its activities,” Armenian President said at the meeting with the foundation’s 2017-2018 scholarship winners.



Serzh Sargsyan handed the Luys Foundation scholarship certificates to 60 students who will study at 8 best universities of the world.



“I wish that every educated young person tries to achieve personal success in Armenia. I understand very well it is difficult and I understand Armenia doesn’t have favorable conditions yet, but on the other hand, I want you to understand that we will no longer need assistance when Armenia makes such conditions, and each of us must contribute to creation of such a country,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Touching on the victories of Armenian school students in international Olympiads, Serzh Sargsyan noted for comparison that Azerbaijan and Georgia win 10-12 prizes as opposed to our 20.



The President also thanked TUMO students for taking the bronze in the FIRST Global robotics competition in the U.S.



“Such achievements cause a qualitative change in Armenia. Victories such as that make Armenia an honorable and at the same time regular partner, because we are moving towards the list of developed countries. Every successful reform and every startup’s success get us closer to our goal to be a progressive and safe country,” Serzh Sargsyan said.