Armenia anticipates “targeted approach” from OSCE Minsk Group

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan said that Armenia anticipated more "targeted approach” from Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group.

Armen Ashotyan said this at his meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.



Armen Ashotyan attached special importance to providing peace and security in the region, highly appreciating U.S. contribution as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country.



Touching upon the cooperation with Armenian NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, U.S. Ambassador said that the committee was one of the key structures of parliamentary diplomacy.



“We are committed to continuing our established cooperation with the commission in this new composition under your skillful leadership. We would also like to register new achievements in strengthening of bilateral cooperation,” Richard Mills said.