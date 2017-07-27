Armenia registers “drastic increase” of tourists

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan noted that “a set of promotional events is needed to boost the tourism sector” at the Government session today.

“In recent months Armenia registered a drastic increase of tourists and air traffic. Despite those positive indicators, we still need to carry out a set of promotional events to boost the tourism sector,” Karen Karapetyan said.



The head of the government instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of State Tourism Committee to study possibilities of additional liberalization or simplification of visa regime for tourists by country and prepare suggestions within one month.



Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation was instructed to prepare a package of suggestions on ways to increase and expand Armenia’s air traffic, and improve the air ticket market in terms of prices.