1314 views

Armenia registers “drastic increase” of tourists


Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan
Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan noted that “a set of promotional events is needed to boost the tourism sector” at the Government session today.

“In recent months Armenia registered a drastic increase of tourists and air traffic. Despite those positive indicators, we still need to carry out a set of promotional events to boost the tourism sector,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The head of the government instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of State Tourism Committee to study possibilities of additional liberalization or simplification of visa regime for tourists by country and prepare suggestions within one month.

Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation was instructed to prepare a package of suggestions on ways to increase and expand Armenia’s air traffic, and improve the air ticket market in terms of prices.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | July 27, 2017 14:27
Armenia’s Investigative Committee expedites 33 corruption cases

Society | July 27, 2017 12:47
U.S. to continue helping Armenia retrain rescuers

Society | July 27, 2017 11:48
Armenia registers “drastic increase” of tourists
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017