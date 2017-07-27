U.S. to continue helping Armenia retrain rescuers

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received U.S. Adjutant General of Kansas Lee Tafanelli today.

Davit Tonoyan emphasized efficiency and high level of the collaboration between his Ministry, Kansas National Guard, and British Army 6th Battalion (The Rifles), stressing that international cooperation facilitates strengthening of rescue forces.



The parties discussed implementation of plans for retraining of rescuers and future joint exercises with application of new methodology.



The American side expressed readiness to contribute their experience to improvement of methodology for developing early warning systems in Armenian communities, raising awareness among population, and managing rescue forces during disasters and crises.



On July 27-28, Davit Tonoyan and Lee Tafanelli will attend joint exercises in the town of Akhuryan and Lusakert training center.