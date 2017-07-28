Armenia’s SMART Centers introduced at UN roundtable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN and UNDP held a roundtable in New York City, which included presentation about SMART Centers built in Armenia by Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

During the discussion on facilitation of social entrepreneurship and innovative approach, in sync with objectives of the UN’s development programs, COAF Chairman Garo Armen noted that SMART Center help people in Armenian villages stay connected with the world through modern communication technologies and increase of English fluency.



“The objective of this approach is to make the best education and professional retraining accessible to Armenia’s country folk. This is how we give a take off to progress in rural communities,” Garo Armen said.



The anticipated 20 SMART Centers will change the essence of Armenian countryside by serving as educational and creative units in areas that currently don’t have such opportunities.



“We want to extend a helping hand to around 1000 rural communities in Armenia via SMART Centers,” said COAF Chairman.



In regard to global innovation, Garo Armen suggested installing the SMART model in any corner of the world: “It’s universal not only for Armenia, but for the whole world.”