Armenia hosts rescuers training with US and UK

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Lusakert training center (Kotayk marz) of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations hosted today special tactical training.

The Ministry informed that the training covered the situation “Chemical and radiation monitoring, firefighting, and rescue after collision of chlorine gas carrier and two passenger trains”.



U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, UK Ambassador Judith Margaret Farnworth, and U.S. Adjutant General of Kansas Lee Tafanelli followed the training and shared their appreciation of close cooperation between their respective countries and Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.



“People in our countries demand high standards of emergency response from us and I believe that results of this training laid foundation for reaching that milestone together,” said Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan.



The Minister handed certificates of gratitude to 18 members of Kansas National Guard and the British Army 6th Battalion. The fire and rescue brigade of Lusakert received the course certificate from their retraining team.