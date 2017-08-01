Clooney Foundation supports schools for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Clooney Foundation for Justice today announced a $ 2.25 million partnership, which includes a donation from Google.org, and a $ 1 million technology grant from HP, to support formal education for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The partnership with UNICEF will help seven public schools to provide critical education opportunities to nearly 3,000 currently out-of-school refugee students this school year, and will also support a pilot of technology tools in these schools to advance learning outcomes for refugee children and Lebanese youth.



“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk -- the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said George and Amal Clooney.



Lebanon’s Minister of Education, Marwan Hamade said "The Government of Lebanon is profoundly grateful to the leadership of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice. We are delighted the Clooney Foundation has decided to support our efforts to open the doors of more public schools to ensure we can offer every child currently living in Lebanon a free education.”



Mediamax recalls that George Clooney is the Co-Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee. Aurora Prize Awarding Ceremony is held in Yerevan annually starting from 2016.



It has been two years that Aurora Humanitarian Initiative also grants Amal Clooney Scholarship for a female student from Lebanon as a part of Gratitude Scholarships. The scholarship offers free enrollment in a two-year international baccalaureate program at UWC Dilijan College.