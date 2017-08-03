150 views

Armenia to assess marz governors’ efficiency


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan made a statement at the Government session today, noting that unequal territorial development is one of Armenia’s biggest challenges.

“Planning and spending of revenue in local budgets is in need of drastic changes. Local administrations are given those funds to provide proper service to the population within their mandate,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The head of the Government showed the inadequacies between indicators in marzes’ different sectors and registered positive dynamics among indicators of revenue collection at a local level. He stressed that balanced and sustainable territorial development requires implementation of development programs and systematized assessment of efficiency of local administrations.

“We’re ready to encourage development programs for local infrastructure and economy. Moreover, we are ready to directly support (or be a part of) realization of those programs, if local and territorial authorities display enterprising abilities in mobilization of their resources and efficient activity,” Prime Minister said.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development received the instruction to prepare draft regulation for annual assessment of marz governors’ work and introduce it to the Government in one month.

