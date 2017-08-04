266 views

Armenia to introduce regulation for disaster loss assessment


Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia called an extraordinary meeting of the republican commission on assessment of disaster losses to physical and legal entities, which was chaired by Emergency Situations Minister Davit Tonoyan.

Armenian MES informed that the main objective of the meeting was to discuss the ways to improve the quality and increase the efficiency of the commission’s work.

Meeting participants suggested developing loss assessment standards and methodology in cooperation with international experts, as well as establishing common regulation and format for a damages act.

The commission agreed to prepare joint suggestions regarding the mentioned issues and introduce them to the Government and Prime Minister for amendments in corresponding decisions.

Comments

Armenia to introduce regulation for disaster loss assessment

