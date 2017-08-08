Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in July

Yerevan /Mediamax. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in July, 2017.



The July review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian: 1371 mentions;



2. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan: 788 mentions;



3. Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan: 604 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 162 mentions;



2. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 136 mentions;



3. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan: 85 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the amount of mentions, not undertones.







Specialists of MaxMonitor separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for July of 2017 are displayed in the chart below.







Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies already subscribed to the platform.