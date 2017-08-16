Armenian President orders rigorous monitoring for Khosrov wildfire

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting today on suppression of wildfire that started on August 12 in Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

According to Armenian presidential press service, responsible parties from various sectors reported that all necessary methods had been applied, the means they have are enough to solve the issue, and all hazardous locations are under reinforced daily monitoring.



The President thanked Russian colleagues for participation in the fire extinguishing efforts.



Serzh Sargsyan also instructed to keep the situation under rigorous monitoring and report regularly about the process of wildfire suppression.



According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a 16km area has burned down in Khosrov as of 12:00 today, 360ha of which was forest cover.