Armenian PM takes a short vacation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan departed for Artsakh on a short vacation.
According to Prime Minister’s press secretary, he will continue to be in touch with government members during the holidays.
