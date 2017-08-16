1984 views

Armenian PM takes a short vacation


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan departed for Artsakh on a short vacation.

According to Prime Minister’s press secretary, he will continue to be in touch with government members during the holidays.

