Post-fire activities carry on in Khosrov Forest

Yerevan/Mediamax/. After hearing the experts’ report on Khosrov Forest State Reserve, Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations decided to continue flights of Il-76 firefighting helicopter for post-fire activities.

The Ministry informed that the helicopter made 12 flights already.



Il-76 is tasked with maintaining safe zones and humid environment around isolated fire seats to prevent fire recurrence in the circumstances of short-run rain yesterday and no rainfall today.



Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan touched upon the recent fires during the government session today, noting that the situation is under direct control of the President and Prime Minister of Armenia.



According to preliminary data, the wildfire in Khosrov Forest, which started on August 12, burned 16km of the reserve’s territory, 360ha out of the affected area being forest cover.