Armenian President sends condolences to King of Spain

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain on the terror attack in Barcelona, which injured and took lives of tens of innocent people.

“Sharing the grief of loss with friendly people of Spain, I would like to express my deepest condolences and full support at this tough moment, wishing strength and courage to relatives of the casualties and soonest recovery to the injured.



Similar inhumane acts prove once again our conviction in the necessity for unification and determination of international community for the fight against terrorism and manifestation of any form of violence,” Armenian President’s letter reads.