Minister notes Lydian Armenia’s support in extinguishing wildfire


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan said today that Lydian Armenia provided equipment, which helped extinguish the wildfire in the forest near Artavan village, Vayots Dzor marz.

“Lydian Armenia provided powerful tractors, which turned out to be highly effective in extinguishing the wildfire,” Minister said, thanking the company.

