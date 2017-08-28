Andrey Pyatakhin on Armenian welcome and lack of parks

Beeline Armenia CEO Andrey Pyatakhin told Mediamax about his life and work in Armenia.



***



5 years ago I moved to Armenia with my family, and it was very important for us to understand this country, its history, culture and traditions. I can tell you today that I am a little bit Armenian, and my friends noticed it too. They say that I joke more now and try to pay for everyone at restaurants.



I highly respect local traditions, and happily they have become a part of my life too.



I study Armenian for an hour twice a week, but unfortunately I am not quite fluent in your beautiful language yet. When I try to speak Armenian at shops, markets or elsewhere, people say “Never mind, just say it in Russian, we will understand”.



Andrey Pyatakhin Photo: Mediamax