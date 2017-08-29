428 views

Small fire still to be extinguished in Nairit


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations was extinguishing the fire at Nairit Chemical Plant throughout the night.

According to MES, 3 out of 4 reinforced concrete containers with ethanol were extinguished as of 9:00 AM. The fourth container is still to be extinguished.

The works are accomplished by 7 units of MES firefighter-rescuers.

Comments

