Small fire still to be extinguished in Nairit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations was extinguishing the fire at Nairit Chemical Plant throughout the night.
According to MES, 3 out of 4 reinforced concrete containers with ethanol were extinguished as of 9:00 AM. The fourth container is still to be extinguished.
The works are accomplished by 7 units of MES firefighter-rescuers.
