Winner of first Jurgis Baltrusaitis award revealed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The name of the student of Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction, winner of Jurgis Baltrusaitis monetary award has been revealed.

In December of 2015 Mediamax covered the presentation of Armenian translation of "Jugha on the bank of Araks river and its monuments” essay, written by Lithuanian historian and art critic Jurgis Baltrusaitis and Tigran Kuyumjyan.



Taking into consideration the significant role of Jurgis Baltrusaitis in preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage, Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas expressed his intention to create Jurgis Baltrusaitis scholarship.



This spring Petros Aloyan Foundation expressed readiness to finance the scholarship for the coming 5 years.



It was decided to grant “Preservation and Restoration of Historical-architectural Heritage” nomination and the monetary prize to student of NUACA Department of Architecture with the best graduation work.



Scientific Council of the NUACA Department of Architecture nominated 5 works, authored by Armine Tkoyan, Margarit Arustamyan, Polin Keshishyan, Shogher Khachatryan and Davit Nahapetyan.



Shogher Khachatryan’s project on reconstruction of Kond district in Yerevan won the award. She will receive the monetary award of EUR 1500.



The jury involved Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, Dean of the NUACA Department of Architecture Sargis Tovmasyan, Head of Petros Aloyan Foundation Hayk Aloyan, Director of Mediamax media company Ara Tadevosyan.