Japanese citizens to visit Armenia without visa

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the session today, the Armenian Government approved the draft decision on cancellation of entry visa regime for citizens of Japan.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, Japan is the 6th country to receive this advantage from Armenia.



“We are committed to advancing this issue. We hold mutual negotiations to initiate relevant steps from the other party as well,” Armenian FM stressed.



He informed that citizens of Armenia will be provided with facilitated regime for visits to Japan, receiving 5-year multiple entry visas from September 1.