FAST creates NextGen Council for young scientists and technologists

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) invites young scientists and technologists to join the NextGen Council.

NextGen Council is a network within FAST, which will bring together the talent, knowledge, and skills of young and motivated scientists and technologists from every corner of the world to provide a boost to scientific endeavors, technological developments, and entrepreneurship activities in Armenia and beyond.



Scientists and technologists between ages 18-40 both from Armenia and other countries, who want to contribute to development of science and technology in Armenia, can apply for membership in the council.



The deadline for application is September 18, 2017. Promising applicants will be invited to an interview.



You can apply here http://www.fastfoundation.am/applications/nextgen.html.



The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) was launched in April of 2017.



The foundation aims to create conditions for technological innovation and scientific advance in Armenia. FAST plans to bring together scientific, technological, and financial resources of Armenia, Armenian Diaspora, and the international community.



FAST was founded by Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan on behalf of IDeA Foundation, Fr. Mesrop Aramyan on behalf of the Ayb and Luys Foundations, and high tech and innovations entrepreneur Artur Alaverdyan.