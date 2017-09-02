Armenian President attends opening of Vardenis-Martakert highway

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attended the opening of the Vardenis-Martakert highway.

The road was built with donations made by Armenians from all over the world, including the funds raised by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during the 2013 and 2014 telethons, and with the support of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh.



Accompanied by Artsakh Diocese Primate Pargev Srbazan, Serzh Sargsyan and Bako Sahakyan made a visit tp Dadivank to get acquainted with the reconstruction underway in the monastic complex and light a candle at the Holy Virgin Church of Dadivank.



Heads of the two Armenian states will also visit the newly opened wine factory in Askeran region of Artsakh today.



Serzh Sargsyan will take part in the celebration of the 26th anniversary of the Independence of Artsakh Republic on September 2 in Stepanakert.