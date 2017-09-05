Armenian President awards emergency workers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended festive events held today at the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations on the occasion of the Emergency Workers Day.

The President handed state awards to the most active participants of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s work and firefighting efforts in Armenia for the courage they demonstrated during performance of professional duties and high-level of professional readiness in firefighting activites.



Serzh Sargsyan also attended consecration of the khachkar monument to emergency service workers in the Ministry’s territory and opening of the third administrative building of the Ministry.



The newly opened building hosts the Ministry’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service, State Fire and Technical Safety Inspection, National center of Technical Safety, State Reserve Agency, Center of Disaster Medical Treatment and polyclinic, as well as the mental health service.