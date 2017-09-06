Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in August

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in August, 2017.



The August review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan: 798 mentions;



2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 643 mentions;



3. Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan: 578 mentions.



Third-placed Artsvik Minasyan shares the equal number of mentions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 91 mentions;



2. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan: 90 mentions;



3. Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan: 81 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.





Specialists of MaxMonitor separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for August of 2017 are displayed in the chart below.





Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies have subscription to the platform.