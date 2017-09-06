exclusive
2458 views

Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in August


Photo: MES


Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in August, 2017.

The August review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan: 798 mentions;

2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 643 mentions;

3. Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan: 578 mentions.

Third-placed Artsvik Minasyan shares the equal number of mentions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 91 mentions;

2. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan: 90 mentions;

3. Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan: 81 mentions.

The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.


Specialists of MaxMonitor separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for August of 2017 are displayed in the chart below. 


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies have subscription to the platform.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | September 6, 2017 12:47
Lydian helps Lithuania’s traffic safety experience reach Syunik

Society | September 5, 2017 17:10
Armenia to create a commission on prevention of corruption

Army and Police | September 5, 2017 16:34
Armenia and China are strengthening defense relations
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017