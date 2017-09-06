Armenia to create a commission on prevention of corruption

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will found a new agency within the anti-corruption reforms in 2018, a Commission on prevention of corruption.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting with Chairperson of the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials of Armenia Siranush Sahakyan today, during which he attached importance to improving legislation on conflict of interest, setting impeccable regulations and re-equipping the e-registry for declaration of interests before the new body is formed.



The President instructed to carry on efforts for connection of databases, as well as analysis and verification of new declarations provided to the commission.



Touching upon the efforts of the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials, Siranush Sahakyan noted that they launched the analytical component of the declaration e-registry, providing online access to the commission’s databases and expanding the register of declarant officials.