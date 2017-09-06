Lydian helps Lithuania’s traffic safety experience reach Syunik

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lydian Armenia and the Embassy of Lithuania continue joint efforts of introducing the culture of road traffic safety in Armenia.

On September 5-6, representatives of Lydian Armenia, Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia, and experts with the Lithuanian Road Administration held traffic safety events in six communities adjacent to Amulsar mine.



They conducted similar events last year at Jermuk, Kechut and Gndevaz schools. In Jermuk, Lydian Armenia replaced broken traffic lights with new digital and flashing units and installed traffic signs at the city entrance and near the school.



All pupils in Gorayk and Saravan communities of Syunik marz received backpacks with reflective belts. The Lithuanian experts explained to the children why it’s necessary to use the backpacks and introduced them to traffic rules.



The organizers are certain that the backpacks with reflective belts increase children’s visibility on the road, keeping them safe.



Lydian Armenia General Manager Hayk Aloyan said the objective was to not just distribute the backpacks, but also introduce the importance of traffic safety.



“This initiative is an expression of special importance that our company attaches to the employees’ health and safety, which comes from the principles adopted at Lydian. Given that traffic intensifies parallel to construction of Amulsar, implementation of various traffic safety methods grows more important for us,” he said.



Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas thanked Lydian Armenia for the second successive year of efficient cooperation and noted that implementation of the program is very important as it greatly facilitates reduction of accidents.



“I’m happy that our Embassy together with the Lithuanian Road Administration management participates in traffic safety campaigns in Armenia for the fourth consecutive year. For the past two years, we worked on the program with Lydian Armenia,” the Ambassador said.