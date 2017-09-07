Syrian Ambassador: Armenian community is inseparable part of our society

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim said today that Syrian authorities highly appreciate friendly Armenia’s stance and support in the establishment of mutual peace and stability.

The Ambassador said this on the occasion of presenting his credentials to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.



The Ambassador praised the Armenian community, which according to him, is inseparable part of the Syrian society with its unique contribution to the development of Syria over the decades.



Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim reassured that Syrian authorities have and will always attach special attention to the Armenian community.



Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope in the soonest establishment of peace in Syria, in which Armenia is interested.



“Armenia is deeply concerned about the future of friendly people of Syria. We have followed the unfolding developments and worsening humanitarian situation with pain, supporting both the deprived Armenian community and Syrian people within our means,” President Sargsyan said.