Two Armenians killed in a bus crash in Georgia


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two Armenian citizens were killed and 3 injured in a bus crash, which took place today on Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway.

Referring to preliminary data from Armenian Embassy in Georgia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia noted that the injured were transported to Mtskheta multiprofile medical center.
   
“The Armenian Embassy is constantly in touch with local authorities, and we will provide additional information later,” Armenian MFA informs.

