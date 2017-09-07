7-year-old Armenian boy killed in the bus crash in Gerogia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian citizens Lusine Minasyan aged 43 and Maksim Minasyan aged 7 were killed today in a bus crash, which took place at around 3:30 local time in Georgia.



The Armenian Embassy in Georgia informed Mediamax that on the way to Tbilisi the driver of Mercedes-Benz automobile, Armenian citizen Roman Hayrapetyan crossed the oncoming lane and crashed Setra bus (with Armenian state license plate) on the 8th kilometer of Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway.



Roman Hayrapetyan (born in 1980), as well as passengers Anushik Malkhasyan (born in 2005), Alina Minasyan (born in 1993) were among the injured, transported to Mtskheta multiprofile medical center.



The driver of the bus is Armenian citizen Samvel Mkrtchyan. Information about the passengers of the bus has not been reported yet.



A criminal case was initiated over the crash.