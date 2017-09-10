Dirk Lorenz talks Armenians’ stubbornness and definite “yes”

German Dirk Lorenz, who served as Head of the Political, Economic, Press and Information Department of the EU delegation in Armenia for around 4 years, left the country in recent days. He moved to Brussels to work as Deputy Head of Division for the Eastern Partnership Countries in the European External Action Service. Dirk Lorenz talked to Mediamax before leaving and told us about peculiarities and challenges of living and working in Armenia.



***



Armenia is a European country in the scheme of things. That’s why it was quite easy for us to settle in here. We had but a few strange or challenging moments. Armenia is a very beautiful country, the climate is nice and warm, and the fruit and vegetables are delicious.



***



When I just came to Armenia, driving was a big challenge for me. I first thought there were no rules on the road and the mirrors served for refreshing make-up, not watching the traffic. Some time later I realized there were rules, actually, I just had to get used to them. I can say proudly I didn’t have a single accident in these four years.



Dirk Lorenz with wife Photo: Photo Atelier Marashlyan Retro