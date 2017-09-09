100 000th passenger visits Tatever ropeway this year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Tatever ropeway keeps on setting new records.

On September 8, Serob Igityan visited Tatev with his family and became 100 000th passenger to use Tatever ropeway this year.



Director of Tatever Vahe Baghdasaryan handed Serob Igityan the certificate of 100 000th passenger, including a single free stay at Wings of Tatev guesthouse, as well as the opportunity to join Tatev tour and dine at Tatevatun restaurant.



“Tatever ropeway served an unprecedented number of passengers in January-August this year. The number of passengers has grown by 38% as compared to the same period last year. Thus, the longest ropeway in the world has become one of the most visited spots in Armenia,” Vahe Baghdasaryan said.



Tatever was constructed in 2010 within the frames of Tatev Revival Project by Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation. Tatever is the longest reversible ropeway in the world, which set records both by its length (5752 m) and construction deadlines (10 months).



The ropeway served more than 600 000 passengers since 2010.