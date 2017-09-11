1115 views

Ilham Aliyev pardons blogger jailed for visits to Karabakh



Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pardoned today blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was jailed in Azerbaijan.

The official website of the Azerbaijani President posted the corresponding order.

Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment this July for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh in 2011 and 2012.

The blogger was detained in late 2016 in Minsk by Baku’s request. In February of 2017, Belarus extradited him to Azerbaijan.

