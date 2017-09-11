Zoya Barsegyan is Armenian Government’s new Head of PR

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Zoya Barseghyan has been appointed Acting Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Government of Armenia.

Zoya Barseghyan has vast experience in journalism and PR. She is a journalist by profession and began working in the field in 1998 at Noratert daily newspaper. In 2000-2010, Ms Barseghyan worked in Armenpress news agency. She started as a journalist and continued as Vice Director and Chief Editor from 2004.



In 2010-2014, she headed PR Department of the Ministry of Territorial Administration of Armenia. In 2014-2016, she was Head of PR Department of the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.



In 2011-2013, Zoya Barseghyan taught Public Relations course at Faculty of Journalism of YSU. She was involved in several international projects as a PR consultant recently.



Zoya Barseghyan graduated from the Public Administration Academy of Armenia with the master’s degree in political science. She is currently on a master’s course at the American University of Armenia.