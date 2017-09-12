Armenia Needs the North South Road Corridor

Shane Rosenthal, the Country Director of Asian Development Bank Resident Mission in Armenia

Shane Rosenthal is Country Director of Asian Development Bank's Resident Mission in Armenia. The article expresses the views and opinions of the author and does not reflect those of the editorial board.



Stretching over 550 kilometers, the North-South Road Corridor is one of Armenia’s most strategic pieces of infrastructure. It will extend the trans-European transport network and connect the full length of Armenia, from Iran to Georgia and beyond. This high-capacity highway, built with modern engineering and design, will drive Armenia’s economic growth and integration with the world.



For these reasons, upgrading the corridor is one of the government’s highest priorities and the reason the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided financing for three major sections of the corridor. The rationale, benefits, and costs of the project, however, remain unfamiliar to many Armenians. Here are the facts:



Photo: Asian Development Bank

Photo: Asian Development Bank