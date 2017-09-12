Franco-German Prize to promote fight against discrimination in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Embassies of France and Germany to Armenia launched a new initiative today, aimed at fighting against discrimination and negative societal attitudes in Armenia.

Upon completing his diplomatic mission, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier said that the topic of “Franco-German Prize for Equal Opportunities” was chosen jointly with German Embassy and is aimed at giving the winner the opportunity of the most inclusive presence in the Armenian society.



EUR 1000 prize will be given to the participant with the unique contribution in creating equal opportunities for women, children, disabled people, orphans and other vulnerable groups in the country.



“We would like to honor people for their contribution in promoting protection of human rights in Armenia,” Jean-Francois Charpentier said.



Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler remarked that “there is no perfect society neither in Germany nor in France or Armenia.”



“With this prize we would like to express our gratitude towards NGOs working in this sector,” Matthias Kiesler said.



Individuals, foundations, NGOs are welcome to participate. Until October 31, participants should send all the materials on their fight against discrimination to info@eriw.auswaertiges-amt.de or frederique.reinbold@diplomatie.gouv.fr.



The information should be provided in German, French, English or Armenian languages.



The jury, involving representatives from Embassies of France and Germany, as well as civil society will select the best works in November.



The results of the initiative will be summed up on December 11.



