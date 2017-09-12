Program on improving Armenia’s demographic situation being elaborated

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan was introduced today to the draft of “Program on Improvement of Armenia’s Demographic Situation”, as well as targeted implementation measures.

The draft was elaborated by Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, based on the government’s new program.



The speakers introduced Karen Karapetyan to the measures and tools to be applied for providing sustainable development of Armenia’s demographic situation.



Prime Minister Karapetyan found it necessary to assess the efficiency of each measure for the overall demographic situation. He instructed to review and amend the draft, taking into consideration the international experience.