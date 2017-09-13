Sona Koshetsyan is Ayb Foundation’s new Executive Director

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Sona Koshetsyan has been appointed Executive Director at Ayb Foundation, where she held the position of Acting Executive Director until now.

“We are convinced that Sona will ensure the right microclimate in the organization and will set the right vectors for Ayb’s development. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Ayb Educational Foundation and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Sona Koshetsyan on her appointment and wish her bold accomplishments in the new role,” said Karo Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ayb Educational Foundation.



Sona Koshetsyan has been with Ayb since 2009. She worked as Director of Development Programs at Ayb School and was the Founding Head of Dilijan Central School. In October of 2016, Ms Koshetsyan was appointed Deputy Director of the Ayb Educational Foundation to lead the School Enrolment and Coordination Department of the Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) educational program.



It’s worth mentioning that former Executive Director of Ayb Foundation Davit Sahakyan was appointed Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Armenia in December of 2016.