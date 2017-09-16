Europe in Armenia Expo kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Europe in Armenia Expo multi-sectoral trade and investment fair kicked off today in Yerevan. The fair is aimed at boosting trade turnover between the European Union and Armenia.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said that it is important that EU states perceive Armenia as a friendly country with free market.



According to Ambassador Switalski, Armenia has advanced exports to EU markets, though there is still some unused potential in imports.



“We encourage EU members to make more investments in Armenia,” he said.



Piotr Switalski was glad to announce that a number of EU companies expressed positive feedback on initiatives by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, aimed at improvement of business environment in Armenia.



“I my view, it is the right direction, but you need to look for new opportunities as well. We are always ready to support the Armenian government in attracting new investments from EU countries,” he said.



Head of Unit (E2) of Directorate General for Trade of European Commission Petros Sourmelis remarked that Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will give new impetus to the development of trade and economic ties between the European Union and Armenia.



“This is a perfect moment for holding Europe in Armenia Expo. In several months Armenia and EU will sign the agreement, which will highly facilitate and improve the business environment in Armenia, attracting more EU investors,” he said.



Petros Sourmelis emphasized that Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement also provides for creating new structure responsible for the improvement of competitive environment in the country.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Robert Harutyunyan said that Armenia intends to diversify exports to Europe.



The fair will be held at Yerevan Expo center until September 17.