Revenue from new postage stamps to be directed for servicemen’ insurance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. HayPost has cancelled and put into circulation three postage stamps dedicated to “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen” topic.

The postage stamps were put into circulation within the frames of 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.



HayPost has issued a donation coupon for AMD 150 attached to one postage stamp with nominal of AMD 350, as well as a donation coupon for AMD 10000 attached to two stamps with nominal values of AMD 350 and 1100. The company will transfer donations to Insurance Foundation for Servicemen for the implementation of its projects.



The postage stamps are printed in Cartor printing house, France. The authors of the design are HayPost designers Vahagn Mkrtchyan and Vahe Muradyan.



One postage stamp with nominal value of AMD 350 depicts Armenian soldier with nature as a background, and two stamps with nominal values of AMD 350 and 1100 depict Armenian soldier writing a letter and Armenian soldier in border observation post.



The postage stamps were cancelled by Armenian Minister of Defense, President of the Board of Directors of Insurance Foundation for Servicemen Vigen Sargsyan, Armenian Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.