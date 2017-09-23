Lord Ara Darzi: “We should learn from our mistakes”

Former UK Health Minister, Professor Ara Darzi gave a lecture on public health at the American University of Armenia today, with an emphasis on reform process in Great Britain.



In his “Innovation in Quality and Safety” lecture, Lord Ara Darzi stressed that patients are very concerned about the quality of services they receive. He believes that innovation and technologies play a big part in quality and safety.



“Life expectancy doubled since the 1900s thanks to technological progress and scientific literacy, and healthcare is one of the factors with most impact on increase of life expectancy. It’s disappointing to see that Armenia spends only 1% of GDP on public health. The U.S. allocates 18-19% of its GDP to the sector, while Europe spends 8-10% in average,” he said.



Lord Ara Darzi Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative / Edgar Barseghyan

Lord Ara Darzi Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative / Edgar Barseghyan